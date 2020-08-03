The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is as extreme as muscle cars tend to get, but Shelby American was never going to sit back and let Ford have all the fun.

To make its mark on the super muscle car, Shelby rolled out the GT500 Signature Edition packing over 800 horsepower.

2020 Ford Shelby GT500SE

The GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 delivers 760 hp straight out of the box. For the GT500SE, the folks at Shelby add a new supercharger pulley and upgraded cooling system (includes intercooler and supercharger heat exchanger) to extract more than 40 hp—all on regular pump gas.

Other performance mods include new half shafts, stiffer springs and sway bars, caster camber plates, and 20-inch wheels shod with performance tires. Buyers can also opt for Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.

2020 Ford Shelby GT500SE

There are also mods to enhance the look of the vehicle, inside and out. These include a new vented carbon-fiber hood, billet engine caps, leather trim on the seats with Carroll Shelby's signature, and a stripe package. Buyers can also opt for a wide-body kit, additional carbon-fiber add-ons (late availability), and a harness in place of the rear seats.

The cost of the upgrade is $29,995, on top of the cost of the donor GT500 and the cost of shipping the car to Shelby's facility in Las Vegas.

2020 Ford Shelby GT500SE

The upgrade is limited to 100 per model year and includes an official Shelby serial number and inclusion in the company's registry.

Owners of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 also don't have to miss out on the fun as Shelby has a Signature Edition upgrade for this car, too. It starts at a more reasonable $9,995 but doesn't include any extra power.