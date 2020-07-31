The 2020 Land Rover Defender has finally arrived in the U.S. to take American enthusiasts' money. But the full lineup isn't here yet.

The four-door 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 hit U.S. dealerships in June. The two-door Defender 90 will not be in U.S. dealers this fall as originally planned.

On Friday, Land Rover spokesman Joe Stauble confirmed to Motor Authority that the Defender 90 will now arrive in the U.S. in the spring of 2021 as a 2021 model.

"Due to the extremely positive reaction of customers and media to the New Defender, customer demand has been very strong. Overlaying the COVID-19 implications to build timing, we are now focusing on delivering Defender 110 customer orders. U.S. customers can work with their retailers to place orders for the 90 and anticipate an start of sale in the US of early 2021," Stauble said.

The coronavirus-related delay was first spotted by Motor1 earlier on Friday.

2022 Land Rover Defender V-8 test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Land Rover's already cooking up a hotter variant of the Defender. A V-8-powered 2022 Defender was spied turning laps at the Nürburgrnig on Thursday. The prototype was powered by Jaguar Land Rover's supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, but production of that engine is set to wind down later this year. It's probable the prototype was a chassis mule and BMW's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 will find its way under the Defender's hood.

Land Rover currently offers the Defender with either a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 296 horsepower or a 3.0-liter turbo-6 with a mild-hybrid setup rated at 365 hp. The V-8 engine option is expected to up output to more than 500 hp.

Customers who aren't interested in the V-8 can buy a Defender 110 today or place an order for the 90 with deliveries to set to begin in early 2021.