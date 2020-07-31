We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Tesla Model Y; the GMC Hummer EVs were teased; and the 2021 BMW M3 was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent some time with the 2020 Tesla Model Y and found it rethinks the automobile in some creative ways. While its build quality is lacking and real-world range doesn't meet EPA ratings, its packaging and price might finally help electric cars go mainstream.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2022 Genesis G70 wagon testing in production form on public streets in Europe. Set to debut as part of the refreshed G70 lineup, the wagon will be a new body style for the luxury automaker. It's unclear whether the wagon will be offered in the U.S.

A teaser video for the GMC Hummer EVs was released showing the outlines of both the pickup truck and SUV body styles. We also received a glimpse of a clay buck and a partially assembled prototype with the frunk open and the removable roof off. Watch for a full reveal this fall.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V has arrived with a turbocharged V-6 and rear- or all-wheel drive. In our first drive review, we came to the conclusion it's a driver's car that nails its European sport sedan mission. However, with SUVs dominating the market, is the CT5-V too little, too late?

The 2021 BMW M3 was spied in production form testing on the Nürburgring. The spy shots confirm the sport sedan will feature a large upright grille like the latest 4-Series coupe. BMW M division's quad exhaust setup will return and so will large multi-spoke wheels.