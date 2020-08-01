British firm AC Cars is famous for its Ace sports car that formed the basis for the original Shelby Cobra, so it's only fitting the company is getting into the Cobra replica business. After announcing turbo-4 and all-electric Cobras, AC is returning to the car's more famous V-8 option.

The AC Cobra 378 Superblower Mark IV is actually based on a previous Cobra replica. The original Superblower was launched in 1998, showing the longevity of the Cobra-replica market.

While original Cobras famously used Ford engines, the Superblower is powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 sourced from General Motors, specifically the LSA. As the name suggests, it's supercharged, which gives the Cobra 580 horsepower. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission.

AC Cobra 378 Superblower Mark IV

The car uses a ladder-frame chassis, just like original Cobras, with multi-link front and rear suspension, a limited-slip differential, and ventilated disc brakes. It rides on 16-inch wheels that are 8 inches wide in front, and 10 inches wide in the rear.

AC Cars hasn't discussed plans to offer Cobra replicas in the United States, but in the United Kingdom the Superblower is priced at 129,500 British pounds (about $170,000. It's only available through a single dealership, Boss Motor Company, located north of London. Buyers of Cobra replicas have plenty of choices, but getting a car from the company that built the 1960s original might add caché.

In addition to the Superblower, AC Cars is offering two models with less-traditional powertrains. The Cobra 140 Charter Edition uses the 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine from the current Ford Mustang, producing 350 hp. AC is also offering an all-electric Cobra, with 308 hp and an estimated range of 150 miles (likely on the WLTP testing cycle).