The Tesla Model Y is the hottest ticket in the electric car arena right now, and for good reason as we discovered after a recent test drive. Even though it wasn't the Performance model we tested, the tuning is more BMW than Lexus and this resulted in a lot of fun behind the wheel.

General Motors no longer builds a GMC Syclone, but Specialty Vehicle Engineering of Toms River, New Jersey, has the right to use the name and has applied it to a GMC Canyon tuned to deliver 750 horsepower. You'd better act fast if you're interested as just 50 will be built for 2021.

Nissan is in the process of updating or redesigning almost every vehicle in its lineup. Included in the list is the Pathfinder, the next-generation version of which has been spotted. If it's anything like the redesigned Rogue, get ready for a more rugged, more upmarket Pathfinder.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Tesla Model Y rethinks the automobile in smart ways

2021 GMC Syclone with 750 hp from SVE is here to rock you like a hurricane

2022 Nissan Pathfinder spy shots

2021 Toyota Tundra pickup truck gets small price bump, no changes

Acura to tackle 2020 Pikes Peak with TLX Type S, NSX time attack special

Panasonic cells for Tesla will reportedly get 20% energy boost

Fisker Ocean tops 7,000 reservations, may race in Extreme E

Safe used cars for teens can be had for under $20,000

355-horsepower 2021 Acura TLX Type S challenges what we thought we knew about sedans

Kandi electric car open to US orders August 18, with $20,499 starting price