Porsche is almost ready to show us its updated Panamera and prototypes are out making final test runs on the Nürburgring. We've already sampled the updated car and can confirm there will be new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo S models.

BMW has a bevy of M Performance parts for the updated 5-Series and M5. There are both parts to enhance the style of the vehicles and lift performance.

EV startup Fisker has revealed the identity of its future lineup. There are four vehicles all up and the first is due in late 2022. The rest should arrive before 2025 is out.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo spy shots

BMW comes out with M Performance parts for 2021 5-Series, including M5

Fisker promises 4 EVs by 2025, including pickup truck

Review update: 2020 Honda Ridgeline pickup is stuck in the middle

Frank Stephenson explains how a fish inspired part of the McLaren P1's design

Is the eBussy modular electric van a Microbus for an urban future?

2022 Land Rover Defender V-8 spy shots

2020 Cadillac CT4 first drive review

Mercedes adds improved Active Body Control and rear-wheel steering to new S-Class

Toyota solid-state battery tech on schedule for 2025 production, executive says