BMW has updated its 5-Series and M5 for 2021, with the cars receiving substantially new looks and a much-improved infotainment system. They also have a wide range of enhancements in the BMW M Performance parts catalog, which BMW unveiled on Tuesday.

For the 5-Series, the M Performance range includes parts for both the exterior and cabin, as well as genuine performance upgrades. For example, buyers can upgrade the brakes and choose from a selection of 20-inch light alloys. Some of the exterior mods are also functional, like the front splitter, side skirts, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser.

2021 BMW 5-Series fitted with M Performance parts

For the interior, there's a sport steering wheel with Alcantara-lined sections, accent stitching, and a 12 o’clock position marked in red. The transmission shift paddles can also be ordered in an M Performance version with a carbon fiber-like finish instead of the standard chrome surface.

There are also some M Performance accessories including a hey holder with Alcantara and carbon fiber inserts, tire bags with handy markings for allocation, and a car cover.

2021 BMW M5 fitted with M Performance parts

You'll find similar upgrades for the M5, and this model too can have its performance enhanced with M Performance goodies. In particular is a coil-over suspension upgrade that enables the owner to lower their M5 between 5 and 20 millimeters, resulting in a lower center of gravity and all the benefits that come with it. There's also a brake upgrade and selection of 20-inch wheel patterns to choose from.

The M5's interior can also be enhanced with a thicker steering wheel with Alcantara grip areas and a gear shift lever sporting carbon fiber accents.

2021 BMW M5 fitted with M Performance parts

M5 owners can also opt for a carbon fiber fuel filler lid and carbon fiber engine cover.

The 2021 5-Series and M5 are at dealerships now priced from $55,195 and $‭104,495, respectively. Still in the works is a hardcore M5 CS model that we should see unveiled in the coming months.