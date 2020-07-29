Lamborghini has rolled out its most extreme model yet. The car is a new track machine based on the platform of the Aventador, and it produces 830 horsepower coupled with more downforce than a GT3 racer. It also has a custom Capristo exhaust so should sound amazing.

The Lexus LC is often overlooked in the luxury grand touring segment, but it's one of the real stars. For 2021, Lexus improved the formula by adding a convertible option. We've just tested it and have only good things to say.

Maserati last year launched the Levante Trofeo complete with a 590-hp V-8. The Italian marque now plans to add Trofeo versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte and these will likely pack the same V-8.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lamborghini motorsport squad reveals 830-horsepower Essenza SCV12

First drive review: The 2021 Lexus LC Convertible creeps up on SL, Vantage

Hardcore Trofeo versions of Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte coming Aug. 10

2021 Honda Odyssey minivan starts at $32,910, Touring trim drops $2,560 from 2020 version

First drive review: 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid prototypes increase power and efficiency

Spurred by gas rationing, Peugeot made hundreds of electric cars during WWII

Hear the V-12 from Gordon Murray's T50 supercar hit 8,000 rpm

Average US car age reaches record high, according to study

FCA's merger partner announces new modular EV platform

Hyundai may boost EV production after Tesla Model 3 outsold Kona Electric in Korea