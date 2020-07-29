It was only a week ago that the new V-12 being developed for Gordon Murray Automotive's T50 supercar was fired up for the first time, and now a video has been uploaded to the automaker's Instagram page showing the engine rev to 8,000 rpm.

The engine already sounds impressive at this level, but GMA plans to take it all the way to 12,100 rpm once development is complete. This will make it the highest-revving engine of any production car, and the sound should be simply insane. We're talking old-school Formula One race car-style noise.

Those in the cabin will be in for a real treat. A cold-air ram induction system will sit directly above the driver’s head and feature varying thicknesses of carbon fiber to help amplify the engine sound in the cabin. The key of the system is that it will be actuated by throttle angle and not rpm; this means the T50 will be quiet and refined on part throttle and grow louder as the driver pushes through half-throttle and beyond.

GMA, the new car brand from McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray, will unveil the T50 on August 4, though we already have a good idea of what to expect. The goal for the design team is to deliver maximum driver engagement through optimized power, weight and responsiveness.

GMA T50's 3.9-liter V-12

This starts with the heart of the car, the engine, a naturally aspirated V-12 developed in partnership with Cosworth. Specs include a 3.9-liter displacement, a narrow 65-degree cylinder bank, dry sump lubrication, and a mild-hybrid setup, in this case a 48-volt motor-generator.

The result is a peak output of 653 horsepower and 344 pound-feet of torque, though the mild-hybrid system will temporarily add close to 50 hp. It means peak output in the T50 can be boosted to about 700 hp, thanks also to the ram induction system. Drive in the T50 will be to the rear wheels only, via a 6-speed manual transmission developed by Xtrac.

Teaser for GMA T50 supercar due in 2022

To ensure the T50 will also be easy to drive at low engine speeds, 71% of the peak torque will be generated from as low as 2,500 rpm. The peak figure will come at 9,000 rpm, which means a wide band of relatively linear torque delivery. In other words, smooth, predictable power delivery.

Lightweight construction also plays an import role in the T50's design. We're talking a weight of just 2,160 pounds, or about a third less than most supercars on the market, which is impressive considering the T50 has a three-seat design just like the F1. This low weight is helped in part by the lightweight construction of the engine, too.

GMA T50

According to GMA, the T50 will have the lightest V-12 of any production car, with the unit weighing 392 pounds. The feat was achieved by reducing the size of components while still meeting structural goals, and using lightweight materials such as titanium. Impressively, the engine also has no belts, as it’s all gear-driven.

Deliveries of the T50 will start in early 2022 and sadly just 100 examples will be built for road use (25 track versions are still a possibility), each of them with a price tag of $2.5 million. The good news is that the T50 is just the first of a series of performance-oriented cars planned by GMA.