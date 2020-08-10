Maserati is in the process of electrifying its lineup but the automaker hasn't forgotten its fans with gasoline still in their veins.

The automaker on Monday unveiled new Trofeo versions of its Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans to join the existing Levante Trofeo.

The Trofeo badge signifies the top performance grade for Maserati's lineup and until now was found exclusively on the Levante. It also brings a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 to any vehicle the badge is applied to.

2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

In the new Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo, the engine is tuned to deliver 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic and spinning the rear wheels only (as opposed to all-wheel drive in the Levante Trofeo), the engine will rocket the Ghibli Trofeo from 0-62 mph in 4.3 seconds and to a top speed of 202 mph. The Quattroporte Trofeo has the same top speed as its smaller sibling, but takes 4.5 seconds to hit 62 mph.

Beyond the new powertrain, the hardcore Ghibli and Quattroporte models receive aggressive styling tweaks inside and out, with carbon fiber one of the primary material choices. The models can also easily be recognized thanks to their red accents on the side vents, as well as their “Trofeo” badging. Both are also fitted with 21-inch aluminum wheels in a unique pattern known as Orione.

As is the case with the Levante Trofeo, the chassis of the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo have received a thorough workover, including the addition of a new Corsa mode for the drive mode selector. This mode rewards the driver with a more responsive throttle, a louder exhaust note, quicker gear shifts, a lower ride height, and increased stiffness of the suspension damping. Also borrowed from the Levante Trofeo is launch control to help give you the perfect off-the-line-start.

2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

Maserati hasn't announced timing for the United States, though we will likely see the cars arrive as 2021 models. The new model year sees a number of updates added across the Ghibli and Quattroporte ranges including a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen (the Levante sticks with an 8.4-inch screen) and additional electronic driver-assist features.

Maserati has a very busy period ahead. In September we'll be treated with the reveal of the new MC20 supercar, which will be powered by a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-6 even more powerful than the V-8 of the Trofeos. Maserati has also unveiled a Ghibli Hybrid, but we won't see this model in the U.S.

A small SUV based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio will follow in early 2021. Maserati will then launch a redesigned GranTurismo later in 2021—the brand's first EV. Though it's yet to be confirmed, the new GranTurismo, which will also have a GranTurismo Convertible option (GranCabrio outside the U.S.) due in 2022, might be offered exclusively with battery-electric power.