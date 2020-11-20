Kia is working on its first electric vehicle based on a new dedicated EV platform.

A prototype for the new model code-named the CV has been spotted testing in Europe. It is in the form of a compact crossover SUV, and according to our photographer Kia engineers had a Tesla Model 3 and Jaguar I-Pace on hand for benchmarking.

The new EV is being developed alongside sister models from Hyundai and Genesis. The Hyundai was previewed by 2019's 45 concept and is confirmed to be arriving next year as the Ioniq 5. It's possible the Genesis version will be badged an eGV60.

Imagine by Kia concept

The Imagine by Kia concept from 2019 served as a preview for the CV. It was described as a commuter car that combines elements of an SUV, a sedan and even a sporty coupe, and that's generally what we see here on the prototype. Four doors are present and wedgy elements can be seen throughout.

Look for the CV to debut in 2021. If given the green light for the United States, expect the new EV to reach dealers as a 2022 model.

Kia plans to have 11 EVs in its global fleet by 2025, in addition to electric versions of the Soul and Niro already on sale. All Kia will say about its future EVs is that they will have over 200 miles of range and the ability to charge up to 80% in less than 20 minutes. We also know some of them will be based on a platform developed with EV startup Canoo.