Genesis will add a wagon body style to its G70 range, as evidenced by the recent sighting of this prototype in Europe.

Genesis hasn't announced plans for a wagon but we'll likely see it introduced next year as part of a mid-cycle update for the G70.

The G70 only arrived for 2019 but Genesis wants to update the styling so it matches the rest of the cars in the automaker's lineup, namely the new G80 and GV80. We expect to see the updated model introduced for the 2022 model year.

2022 Genesis G70 wagon spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Don't expect to see the wagon reach the United States. It's designed to target vehicles like the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon, none of which are sold here.

The current G70 powertrain lineup will likely carry over to the updated model, meaning the choice of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 or a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. A 2.2-liter turbodiesel inline-4 is also offered in some markets. Sadly, the manual transmission will be dropped from the options list with the update. It's not a huge surprise as less than 1% of G70 buyers tick this option.

The new model introductions at Genesis won't slow anytime soon. The automaker is known to be working on two SUVs positioned below the GV80, and it's also thought to be preparing a mid-size coupe and compact hatchback, possibly with battery-electric powertrains.