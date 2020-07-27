Ford's new Bronco has just arrived but there's already talk of a pickup truck variant. The potential Jeep Gladiator rival is reportedly coming in 2024 at the latest, and yes, there's likely to be a high-performance variant along the lines of Ford's F-150 Raptor.

Rolls-Royce is almost ready to show us its next-generation Ghost. The redesigned sedan is due in the fall and will feature a new platform, a new engine, and a high-tech cabin. The only thing carrying over from the current Ghost will be the hood ornament.

For EV fans on a budget, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is an ideal option. Soon, a crossover SUV variant will also be on offer. It's just been spotted testing ahead of the market arrival next summer.

