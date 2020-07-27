Production of the Cadillac CT6 for North America may have ceased at the start of the year, but the big sedan lives on in China where it's just received Super Cruise.

Super Cruise is an autonomous driver-assist feature that so far has been limited to Cadillac customers in the United States in Canada.

It combines several driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist with map and GPS data to accurately place a vehicle in its lane and ensure safe and smooth operation. Crucially, the map data is updated regularly over the air to keep up with the fast changes in China's road network.

Currently, there is about 186,000 miles of roads in China with sufficient map data for Super Cruise to function, compared to about 200,000 miles in North America. General Motors partnered with Chinese mapping company AutoNavi to develop Super Cruise for the Chinese market.

2021 Cadillac CT6 (China spec)

A human driver still needs to be behind the wheel to take over in case of an emergency or when there's insufficient map data for Super Cruise to function. This ranks Super Cruise at Level 2 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability.

To ensure the driver stays alert, a camera and infrared-based driver monitor is included in the system. This track's the driver's head position and eyes in real time (it even works through sunglasses) and will provide multiple warnings if the driver isn't paying attention. If the driver fails to respond, the system will slowly reduce the speed of the vehicle and switch on the emergency lights. OnStar will also automatically contact the driver.

Back in the U.S., Super Cruise is slowly being expanded to the rest of the Cadillac lineup. It will also be made available at other GM brands for the first time starting in 2021, initially in the Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

More advanced versions of Super Cruise are coming. An ability to make lane changes will soon be integrated, and the ability to handle complex urban environments is also in the planning.