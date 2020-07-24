We went back in time in the original Volkswagen GTI; we spent some time with the 2020 Genesis G90; and we looked at how the 2021 Ford Bronco was designed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We got the chance to drive an original 1984 VW Rabbit GTI, with its whopping 90 horsepower of fury. That seems like a joke today, but back when the lightweight Rabbit GTI came out it provided the promise of a new type of car: the hot hatch. While passing wasn't an option during our afternoon spin, the little 4-cylinder exuded willpower and made the GTI a blast to drive.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was spotted again in production form on public roads. The new S-Class will be sized similar to the current model but will feature a wider track with a lower, longer hood. Expect advanced driver-assist systems that could include a Level 3 system.

The refreshed 2020 Genesis G90 leaves its derivative design in the trash bin thanks to a brash new front end and an even more-luxurious interior. While some of its creative tech features don't work as advertised, it's reasonably efficient on the highway and has Olympic pool-sized stretch-out room in the back seat.

The world's most-expensive Mustang is worth $3.85 million. The 1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition car raced by Ken Miles at Green Valley Raceway in Smithfield, Texas, in 1965 was sold by Mecum in Indianapolis this week.

The 2021 Ford Bronco wasn't designed like other vehicles. The design team milled a buck out of a sturdy packaging material, then climbed all over it to see how they could address the needs of the Bronco's off-road-oriented buyers. The idea was to design a vehicle with modularity, functionality, and an open-air experience.