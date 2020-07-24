Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of the C-Class, and a prototype has just been spotted. The latest prototype is for the car's wagon body style, which we likely won't see in the United States. Mercedes fans looking for a wagon here will have to settle for the larger E-Class Wagon.

Mitsubishi's rugged Pajero, a previous generation of which was sold here as the Montero, might be approaching the end of its run. The current model has been in production since 2006 and now there's talk that its plant might be closed.

Genesis has a credible alternative to the full-size sedans from the German brands in the latest G90. With intuitive technology, a plush interior, and a solid, no-fuss powertrain, it's hard not to be impressed by the latest G90. Read up on the experience behind the wheel in our latest review.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

