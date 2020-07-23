2021 BMW X7 goes sinister with Dark Shadow Edition

For lovers of black, BMW has the X7 for you.

It's called the X7 Dark Shadow Edition, and it's a special edition that will be offered for the 2021 model year only. Just 600 will be made, and of these only 75 are earmarked for U.S. sale.

The sinister-looking SUV is priced from $120,490, including destination, and comes equipped with a number of the X7's available options fitted as standard. This includes the X7's M50i grade, meaning a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque resides under the hood.

The real star here however is an exclusive matte paint finish called Frozen Arctic Gray. It's the first time the color has been used on one of BMW's SUVs. Many of the vehicle's exterior details also feature a dark finish, this time a gloss black, while the exhaust tips are finished in black chrome. The wheels are a 22-inch set finished in, you guessed it, more black.

For the cabin, buyers will be able to choose from six or seven-seat configurations. Here, the designers have added leather trim in a mix of dark blue and black, with dark blue also added for the Alcantara headliner. Wood, aluminum and piano black also feature around the dash of this special X7.

Standard goodies include M Sport exhaust, differential and braking components, as well as twin-axle air suspension, laser headlights, a panoramic glass roof, a surround-view camera, and a Bowers and Wilkins audio system. All of BMW's latest electronic driver-assist features are also included.

The order books for the 2021 X7 Dark Shadow Edition are now open and production is slated to start in late 2020. Buyers looking for the ultimate X7, though, have another option in the form of the Alpina XB7 which is also a new addition for 2021.