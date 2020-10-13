Mercedes-Benz is out testing a new member of its EQ family of battery-electric vehicles.

It's a new crossover SUV to be called the EQS SUV, and it's due on sale in 2022 likely as a 2023 model.

As the name suggests, the EQS SUV will be a high-riding counterpart to the EQS sedan due in 2021 as a 2022 model. Both EQS models will form part of an expanded S-Class family. Smaller EQE and EQE SUV models are also coming. The EQE is also out testing.

These future EVs will be based on Mercedes' first dedicated EV platform, known as EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture). It's the familiar skateboard design and in some models will potentially support a driving range higher than 400 miles.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Previous Mercedes EVs such as the current EQC are all based on platforms originally developed for internal-combustion models, hence many of the packaging benefits of EVs couldn't be fully realized. This won't be the case for EVA-based models. For instance, the EQS and EQS SUV will rival mid-size models in exterior dimensions but should offer the interior space of full-size models.

For future compact and small vehicles, Mercedes will develop a second dedicated EV platform, dubbed MMA. The first MMA-based vehicles will arrive from 2025.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype and Vision EQS concept

Styling for the EQS and this EQS SUV was previewed in 2019 with the Vision EQS concept car. The look is characterized by slim headlights whose lines flow into a sealed-off grille. In the case of the EQS SUV, the design appears closer in style and proportion to a minivan than an SUV, similar to the Tesla Model X against which it will compete. Other potential rivals include the upcoming BMW iNext and Cadillac Lyriq.

The EQS and EQE, plus their SUV counterparts, are part of Mercedes' plan to have 10 EVs in its lineup by the end of 2022. Others include EQA and EQB compact SUVs and electric commercials like the eVito and eSprinter vans. An electric G-Class is also in the works. Some of these upcoming EVs will also have Mercedes-AMG and Maybach variants.