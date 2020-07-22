Ram has a new option for its big and burly Heavy Duty pickup trucks. It's called the Limited Black Edition, and it's being offered on both the 2500 and 3500 for the 2020 model year.

As the name suggests, the special edition is based on the Heavy Duty's premium Limited grade and comes with an assortment of elements in black to add a customized look straight from the factory.

The list includes black exterior accents, matte black badging, and black aluminum wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter as standard or 17 inches for dual rear-wheel models. Those exterior accents include the door handles, side-view trailer tow mirrors, tow hooks, and the bezels of the lights.

2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition

For the interior, there's leather trim and other soft-touch materials all finished in black. The monotony is broken up by some silver accents and the big 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is standard on the Heavy Duty's Limited grade.

Buyers can choose from either of the Heavy Duty's two powertrain options, in this case a 6.4-liter V-8 or a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 (in either standard or High Output guises). Buyers can also choose between rear- and four-wheel drive.

Limited Black Editions reach dealerships in the third quarter of the year. Pricing starts from $64,440 for the rear-wheel-drive 2500 with the 6.4-liter V-8. That's quite the premium when you consider the 2500 Tradesman starts from $35,090.