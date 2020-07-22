Mini unveiled a mid-cycle update for its Countryman in May, and on Wednesday the automaker unveiled the updated crossover SUV's sporty John Cooper Works variant.

The updates made to the Countryman, including the JCW Countryman, are on the mild side, consisting of a new instrument cluster with an available 5.0-inch color screen, and a new 8.8-inch infotainment as an alternative to the standard 6.5-inch screen.

The vehicle can stay connected thanks to a standard SIM card and buyers opting for the Navigation Plus option receive real-time traffic data, as well as Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The Navigation Plus option also adds wireless charging for compatible portable devices and a second USB socket.

2021 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

There are also new headlights and fog lights across the range, both of them standard with LED technology (matrix LED headlights are available), as well as new colors and wheel patterns. For the JCW Countryman, there's a new grille up front and larger tailpipes at the rear.

Unfortunately there were no mechanical mods, meaning output of the JCW Countryman remains capped at 301 horsepower, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph. The power is generated by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and routed to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic.

Availability of the updated JCW Countryman in the United States is yet to be announced, though elsewhere we know deliveries start in November.