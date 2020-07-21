Unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show, the 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible is scheduled to go on sale this summer. Lexus revealed full pricing information Tuesday, with the droptop set to start at $102,025.

That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,025 destination charge, is $8,050 more than the base price of a 2021 LC coupe.

Buyers looking for a more exclusive version of the LC convertible can plunk down an additional $18,800 for the Inspiration Series. Limited to 100 units, it gets Structural Blue paint with a Bespoke Amalfi White semi-aniline leather interior, as well as 21-inch forged alloy wheels, performance dampers, and a limited-slip differential.

The diff and damper upgrade can be added to the standard convertible for $460, while the forged alloy wheels are a $2,650 stand-alone option.

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible

A $5,290 Touring package includes semi-aniline leather, embossed head restraints, neck heaters, a heated steering wheel, and a Mark Levinson audio system. Available as a stand-alone item for $1,220, the audio system boasts 13 speakers and a 918-watt amplifier.

The convertible doesn't get the hybrid powertrain available in the coupe, so it's only available in LC 500 guise with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. The engine produces 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, makes some of the best sounds in the business, and drives the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The convertible will do 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, according to Lexus, which is 0.2 second slower than the coupe. The top speed is electronically limited to 168 mph.

Following the convertible's summertime launch, Lexus may also unveil a range-topping LC F model, possibly with a new twin-turbocharged V-8. Lexus was expected to test the new engine in an LC race car at the 2020 24 Hours of Nürburgring, but pulled out due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.