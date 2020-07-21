Ahead of the start of deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford has built a monster version with Bugatti Chiron-like power. It was developed in partnership with RTR Vehicles and packs seven electric motors delivering a combined 1,400 horsepower.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the wagon version of the Taycan electric sport sedan, has been spotted. It's set to debut later this year and should be on sale shortly after as a 2021 model.

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is working on a new supercar called the T50. It's the first product from his newly minted car brand Gordon Murray Automotive, and its V-12 has been fired up for the first time. Murray bills the car as the last and greatest "analog" supercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford builds a Mustang Mach-E with 7 electric motors, 1,400 horsepower

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots and video

V-12 from Gordon Murray's new T50 supercar fired up for first time

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback earns Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS

SVE returns with 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado packing 800 horsepower

GM backs away from hydrogen fuel cell tech in passenger vehicles

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago: Ad Personam special limited to 10 cars

2021 Nissan Rogue crossover SUV comes with a Platinum touch

BMW's new M4 will spawn a GT3 racer

BYD Han EV luxury sedan arrives in China: Tesla Model S–sized, about $40,000