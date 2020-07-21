Lamborghini has a personalization program known as Ad Personam, where customers are able to visit the factory and sample all of the various color and trim options that Lamborghini offers for its range of cars.

With the restrictions on travel caused by the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Lamborghini is taking its Ad Personam program online. From July, customers can book an online Ad Personam consultation session via their local dealership, whereby the booked session is handled via video chat.

To help kickoff the launch of Ad Personam's new online service, Lamborghini will offer the Aventador SVJ Xago special edition exclusively to customers using the service. Just 10 examples are up for grabs, and only for those customers assigned a build slot for the Aventador SVJ.

Lamborghini Ad Personam personalization program

The inspiration for the Aventador SVJ Xago is the hexagon-shaped cloud formations found at the north pole of Saturn (Eds note: It's real. Look it up.) The hexagon shape is also a central theme of Lamborghini design, particularly in the interior of the automaker's cars. Lamborghini calls this theme “hexagonita,” which is where the Xago name comes from.

On the Aventador SVJ Xago, there's a fading hexagonal silver affect on the body, which is joined by blue accents on the aero elements. The blue accents continue into the cabin where a hexagonal pattern is used on many of the surfaces. Like all SVJs, the car features a 759-horsepower version of the Aventador's 6.5-liter V-12.

Lamborghini launched Ad Personam in 2013 and today roughly 50% of all Lamborghinis ordered feature personalized touches ordered via the program.