In the 1990s, Subaru was the manufacturer to beat in the world of rallying, thanks in part to the efforts of star driver Colin McRae.

The success saw the launch of the first Impreza WRX, or World Rally Experimental, in 1992, and followed up the Impreza WRX STI in 1994 after a banner rally season.

Then, in 1998, the most iconic model came: the Impreza 22B STI. It celebrated the Subaru World Rally Team's hat trick of World Rally Championship titles between 1995 and 1997, and just 424 were made—and now one of these could be yours.

The 22B is listed for sale by British dealer Appreciating Classics with an asking price of 295,000 British pounds (approximately $372,480). That's certainly a lot for a Subaru, but the 22B is a rare beast, and this one has just 271 miles on its odometer. The car looks like it just left the factory.

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI

It's only had one owner who bought the car as an investment. After driving it the few miles shown early in its life, the owner put the car into storage, only starting it and turning the wheels occasionally to keep it in working condition. On consignment, Appreciating Classics performed a full service, along with removing items that wear over time like the cambelt, pulleys and water pump.

The 22B was also built to celebrate Subaru's 40th anniversary, with the company originally planning just 400 examples for its home market. An additional 24 were built for export markets, including 16 for the United Kingdom. This particular 22B was imported by its owner from Japan, and not an original U.K.-delivered car.

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI

The “22” in the name is a reference to the 2.2-liter displacement of its engine, as opposed to the 2.0-liter displacement that regular WRX models came with. The “B” is thought to be Subaru's internal code for turbocharged engines, though there's also the thinking it might be a reference to the Bilstein dampers fitted to the car.

The engine was rated at 276 horsepower as part of an agreement on horsepower limits between Japan's automakers at the time, though its true output likely lies somewhere above 300 hp. The car also features a functional hood scoop, rear wing, gold wheels, fog light covers, flared wheel arches, plus much more to pronounce its significance. It's arguably the most iconic WRX ever made.