Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix held at the Hungaroring, located just outside of Budapest.

The Briton started the race on pole and proceeded to build up a gap within the first few laps. He's now won the Hungarian eight times, equaling a record held by Michael Schumacher for the most wins scored at the same race and the same track.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen drove brilliantly to finish second, 8.7 seconds behind Hamilton, after a poor qualifying that saw him start at seventh on the grid. And Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas recovered from a poor start to claim third place, 9.4 seconds behind his teammate.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll couldn't capitalize on his strong qualifying place of third to score a podium finish, having to settle for fourth by the end of the race. And Red Bull's Alex Albon would close out the top five places.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

A storm hit the Hungaroring prior to the race, leaving the track surface wet. Verstappen quickly moved to third at the start, behind Stroll, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel also making a strong start to move into fourth and fifth.

As the track rapidly dried, drivers started to change to slick tires. Vettel was delayed due to traffic in the pit lane and this dropped him down to eighth. There wasn't much luck for Leclerc either as fading tires and an unbalanced car meant he fell back in the second half of the race. Meanwhile Bottas had moved up to third, though still a more than a second away from Verstappen. Mercedes took a gamble by calling Bottas in to swap to hard tires but the Finn couldn't make any progress.

Following Sunday's results, Hamilton now leads the Drivers' Championship with 63 points. Bottas is second with 58 points and Verstappen is third with 33 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes leads with 121 points versus the 55 points of Red Bull and 41 points of McLaren.

After the 2020 season's opening triple-header, teams now have the weekend off before coming back on August 2 for the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit. The race will mark the 70th anniversary of the first F1 race which was held at Silverstone back on May 13, 1950.

2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix:

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing +8.702 seconds

3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG +9.452 seconds

4) Lance Stroll, Racing Point +57.579 seconds

5) Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing +78.316 seconds

6) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari +1 lap

7) Sergio Perez, Racing Point +1 lap

8) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault +1 lap

9) Carlos Sainz, McLaren +1 lap

10) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1 lap

11) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +1 lap

12) Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri +1 lap

13) Lando Norris, McLaren +61.470 +1 lap

14) Esteban Ocon, Renault +1 lap

15) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

16) Romain Grosjean, Haas +1 lap

17) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

18) George Russell, Williams +1 lap

19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams +5 laps

NC) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri DNF