Mercedes-AMG unveiled the GT Black Series this week. The Affalterbach tuner's newest sledgehammer packs 730 horsepower, a flat-plane crankshaft, and an aerodynamics package that puts many dedicated race cars to shame.

2021 Ford Bronco

Ford's modern Bronco finally landed this week, and it's safe to say the rugged off-roader is even better than most expected. The new Bronco rides on a next-generation version of Ford's T6 body-on-frame platform and features a pair of powertrain options, both of them turbocharged. We hear a hardcore Raptor-style version is also in the works.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Also joining the party was the new Bronco Sport, a smaller, more conservative offering also designed to handle the rough stuff. We put together a comparison with the regular Bronco to help you decide which fits best.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

Jeep attempted to crash Ford's Bronco reveal by unveiling a Wrangler powered by a 6.4-liter V-8. It's still a concept, but Jeep hinted that Wrangler fans clamoring for a factory V-8 may soon get their wish.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe. The new two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not be a convertible this time around, though.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spied the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the latest prototype was wearing barely any camouflage gear. The debut takes place in September with sales likely to follow shortly after.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan rolled out a new EV called the Ariya. The Tesla Model Y rival features concept car looks and a high-tech interior that puts many luxury cars to shame, and Nissan said we can expect a starting price of around $40,000.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo

And finally, Porsche rolled out the newest generation of its 911 Turbo (the Turbo S was launched earlier in the year). The car makes do with a stout 572 horsepower and will blast its way to 60 mph from rest in just 2.7 seconds.