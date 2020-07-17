The 2021 Ford Bronco debuted; Jeep hit back with a V-8-powered Wrangler concept; and the electric Nissan Ariya SUV was unveiled. It's the Week in Reverse right here at Motor Authority.

The Bronco returned. The 2021 Ford Bronco made its debut with body-on-frame construction, turbocharged powertrains, and classic Bronco design. Dana axles, locking differentials, and a disconnecting front sway bar should make the Bronco extremely capable off-road.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series broke cover with a 720-horsepower flat-plane crank V-8, a widebody aero kit with a massive wing, and a top speed of 202 mph. A new traction control system features nine levels of of adjustment. This might be the swan song for the current AMG GT.

Jeep tried to crash the Bronco's party with a Wrangler 392 concept. The V-8-powered Wrangler concept features a 6.4-liter V-8 with 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. The concept also debuted half doors, a Jeep Wrangler trademark that has yet to materialize on the JL generation of the off-roader.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class testing on public roads in production form. The taillights and headlights appear to take A-Class design cues with a slimmer horizontal design. Expect a formal debut later this year.

Nissan unveiled the Ariya electric SUV with 300 miles of range. The Ariya should cost about $40,000 in front-wheel drive form when it goes on sale in the U.S. in 2021, and all-wheel drive will be on the options list.