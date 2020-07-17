The Honda Civic Si coupe is dead. Honda confirmed Friday that the sporty two-door won't return for the 2021 model year, part of a reshuffling of the automaker's United States lineup.

Automotive News first reported on Friday that all Civic coupe variants would be discontinued, along with the Fit hatchback and the manual-transmission option for the Accord.

Honda spokesman Davis Adams subsequently confirmed to Motor Authority that the Civic coupe, including the Si, will be discontinued. The Civic Si sedan and Type R hatchback aren't going away, however, and will keep their manual transmissions.

While the Civic will retain its manual transmission going forward, Honda will drop the manual option for the Accord for 2021. The manual is only available on the Sport trim level of the 2020 Accord.

2020 Honda Civic Si

The Honda Fit will also be withdrawn from the U.S. at the end of the 2020 model year. A fourth-generation model unveiled last year for other markets is unlikely to come to the U.S. That will make the Civic sedan Honda's entry-level U.S. model with the HR-V crossover just a few hundred dollars more.

The current-generation Civic debuted for the 2016 model year, so it's getting close to time for a redesign. A new version is expected to debut next year as a 2022 model. With the coupe gone, that will leave the sedan and hatchback as the two remaining body styles for this generation, but we don't know what Honda has in store for the next generation. Odds are, it won't include a coupe.

The next-generation Civic Type R is expected to keep the current model's hatchback body style and 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, but may add electrification to the mix. Production of the Type R (and other Civic hatchback models) will move from the United Kingdom to North America.