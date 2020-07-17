General Motors has revealed the identities of 12 electric cars that will be introduced by 2023. The first of these is the Cadillac Lyriq which will be revealed in August. Others include a new Cadillac flagship and an SUV inspired by the Escalade.

BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted. The new coupe will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not be a convertible this time around, though.

Porsche is experimenting with 3D printing of highly-stressed drivetrain components, and there are some real benefits. With a piston it 3D-printed for the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS, Porsche was able to increase output by 30 horsepower to a new total of 730 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

