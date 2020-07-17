General Motors is committed to launching 20 electric cars by 2023 in North America as part of a $20 billion investment into electrification and self-driving technology spanning the next five years.

The automaker has been slowly hinting at what it has planned, but on Thursday we learned the identity of 12 of the upcoming EVs in its 10th annual sustainability report.

Buick:

- SUV with conventional proportions.

- SUV with proportions skewed toward style, most likely coupe-like proportions.

Cadillac:

- Lyriq mid-size crossover SUV due for a reveal Aug. 6 and production from 2022. Previewed in teaser photo above.

- “Globally sized” three-row SUV with emphasis on space and cargo capability.

- Full-size SUV inspired by the Escalade.

- SUV with attainable luxury, similar to the Cadillac XT4 compact SUV.

- Celestiq full-size flagship sedan with bespoke design and production rate of only 1.2 vehicles per day.

Chevrolet:

- Bolt EUV compact SUV due in summer 2021 as a 2022 model. Will be first model outside Cadillac with Super Cruise autonomous driver-assist feature.

- Mid-size SUV aimed at mainstream buyers.

- Full-size pickup truck with over 400 miles of range.

GMC:

- Hummer EV pickup truck with up to 1,000 horsepower and 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.0 seconds. Production from fall 2021.

- Hummer EV SUV building off the Hummer EV pickup but configured for off-road capability.

Most of the vehicles will ride on GM's third-generation EV platform, known as BEV3, and feature the automaker's new Ultium batteries which support 800-volt technology, meaning charging at up to 350 kilowatts. The batteries will come in sizes up to 200 kilowatt-hours, or enough for more than 400 miles of range on a charge. The Bolt EUV however will ride on GM's second-generation EV platform currently found in the Bolt EV. The Bolt EV is also due to be updated for the 2022 model year.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In addition to all of these EVs, GM will also start production of the Cruise Origin self-driving electric car in the coming years. This model will be used for automated taxi services, and is being developed by self-driving startup Cruise, which is owned by GM and Honda.

GM sees a bright future for EVs. The automaker is targeting sales to reach one million units by the middle of the decade, and that's in the main markets of China and North America alone.

GM is also developing batteries to replace the new Ultium design. Targets include the use of zero cobalt and nickel, which could dramatically reduce the cost of batteries, and a driving range of between 500 and 600 miles on a charge. GM has also said it's close to developing a battery that will last more than a million miles, even with frequent high-speed charging use.