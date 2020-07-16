A prototype for BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted.

The car is expected in showrooms late next year as a 2022 model, and the advanced stage of these prototypes suggests a debut in the next 12 months is likely. The current 2-Series coupe arrived as a 2014 model and underwent a mid-cycle update for 2018.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The good news is that the new coupe won't go the front-wheel-drive route of other 2-Series members like the 2-Series Gran Coupe and 2-Series Active Tourer. Instead, the sporty two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive (with available all-wheel drive).

The platform is likely a version of BMW's flexible CLAR design which supports plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains. It's possible the 2-Series is using the same version of the CLAR platform that underpins the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra twins.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The proportions of the new 2-Series coupe are very muscular. The car is still heavily camouflaged though, so we can't tell whether the new 4-Series' oversized grille with vertical kidneys will also make it onto the 2-Series.

What we can say is that the car looks low and wide, and its long nose virtually confirms that inline-6 powertrains will be offered. One of the inline-6 powertrains will feature in the next-generation M2. The engine is likely to be a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 found in the X3 M and X4 M and destined for the next M3 and M4. Expect output to hover around 420 horsepower in the next M2. That's up considerably on the 365 hp of the current M2 and should give the new car the edge over the 416-hp 45-series from AMG. Hopefully the current M2's manual transmission option will also stick around.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Some of the shots provide glimpses of the interior. An infotainment screen, likely with touch capability, can be seen above the air vents in the center console. A multifunction steering wheel can also be spotted.

Production of the new 2-Series coupe is expected to take place at BMW's plant in Lerma, Mexico. The plant currently handles production of some 3-Series models, and some 2-Series prototypes have been spotted in the surrounding area. The jury is still out on a convertible being developed. There's a good chance we won't see one.