It may not be the widowmaker it once was but it can still throw a haymaker.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo unveiled Wednesday packs as much power as the last-generation 911 Turbo S, with all the moves that made the 992-generation our Best Car To Buy 2020.

Making 572 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque—up 32 and 67, respectively, from the previous-generation 991.2 Turbo—the new 911 Turbo coupe and cabriolet post eye-watering performance numbers. For the coupe, 0-60 mph happens in a scant 2.7 seconds; for the convertible, the same dash takes just 2.8 seconds. The front and rear tracks are wider than the outgoing 991 Turbo—a good threesome with added power if you ask us. All that grunt is filtered through a lightning-fast 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. (PDK in Porsche-speak.)

Owners won't likely want to leave their keys in any fishbowls, though. Porsche said the 2021 Turbo coupe will cost $172,150, including destination. Topless models will run at least $184,950.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo

The new 911 Turbo will hit 198 mph on a long enough runway in a straight line, but it's the Turbo's ability to take a corner that captivates us more. The 911 Turbo rides on front 255/35R20 front tires and 315/30R21 rear tires, all of which are 10 millimeters wider than the outgoing model's shoes. All-wheel drive is standard on the 911 Turbo, and so is all-wheel steering. The front rotors are Thanksgiving-sized 16-inch plates that are nearly 1.5 inches thick. The rear rotors aren't far behind: 15 inches in diameter and 1.2 inches thick. Carbon ceramic stoppers are an option with 10-piston front calipers.

Porsche's active suspension system is standard, but a new sport suspension that lowers ride height by four-tenths of an inch is optional. Active anti-roll bars are optional and likely, fantastic.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo

There are a few firsts for this 2021 911 Turbo, too. For the first time, the Turbo will be available with a sport exhaust system, which was borrowed from the Turbo S. Also, Porsche will offer a Sport package that adds exterior accents including carbon-fiber elements and clear taillights. A lightweight package deletes 66 pounds from the 911 Turbo's unspecified curb weight, mostly through a deleted rear seat. We have some qualms with the idea of a 911 Turbo leaving the factory that isn't as "sporty" and "lightweight" as it could be, but these are gripes on a Gauguin.

The rest is familiar by now: 10.9-inch touchscreen, and options like active lane control, a surround-view camera system, and a Burmester sound system.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo is available to order now.