Nissan has taken the wraps off a new EV called the Ariya. The Tesla Model Y rival features concept car looks and a high-tech interior that puts many luxury cars to shame, and Nissan says to expect a starting price of around $40,000.

Mercedes-AMG has finally launched the Black Series version of its GT sports car. There's more aero here than some race cars, and under the hood is a new version of the GT's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 boasting a flat-plane crankshaft. It's good for 720 horsepower.

The Bronco name has been made to represent a family of vehicles. There's the more traditional Bronco models with two- and four-door body styles, as well as a new baby Bronco that Ford has labeled the Bronco Sport. We've put together a comparison to help you decide what fits best.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Nissan Ariya: 300-mile electric SUV priced to start around $40,000

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series revealed with 720 hp and aggressive aero kit

2021 Ford Bronco vs 2021 Ford Bronco Sport: Which is right for you?

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE coming; sporty 2021 Corolla Apex ahead, too

11 Ford Bronco Easter eggs and retro design cues

Hyperion fuel cell supercar: Hydrogen hype takes a very fast-looking form

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spawns SVR Carbon Edition

2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim

New Ferrari model revealed in EPA ratings, could be a Portofino variant

15 states want all heavy-duty trucks electric by 2050