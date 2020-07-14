EPA fuel-economy ratings indicate that a new Ferrari model is on the way. The agency's website has a listing for a "2021 Ferrari F164 BCB." Ferrari hasn't discussed any details, but evidence points to an updated version of the Portofino convertible, or a new variant thereof.

"F164" is Ferrari's internal codename for the Portofino. The F164 BCB is listed as having a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the same setup expected to be used in the facelifted Portofino due for the 2021 model year.

The current Portofino already uses the 3.9-liter V-8, but with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 2021 model is expected to get a boost from 592 horsepower to 612 hp, as well as the 8-speed gearbox, matching the setup of the Ferrari Roma coupe.

Ferrari Portofino

That should allow the updated model to improve on the current Portofino's 3.5-second 0-60 mph time. The EPA listing also shows the F164 BCB has slightly better fuel economy then the current Portofino. At 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, 19 mpg combined, the mystery model is rated 1 mpg higher in the combined and highway categories.

However, as Motor Trend noted, the EPA also has a listing for a "2021 Ferrari Portofino," indicating that the "F164 BCB" is a separate model. The magazine speculated that this may be a more hardcore version of the Portofino, which is one of Ferrari's cushier models.

Ferrari launched five new models in 2019, but it still has several more in the works. At a 2018 investor meeting, CEO Louis Camilleri said the Prancing Horse would launch 15 new models by 2022. One of those new models will be the Purosangue SUV, expected closer to 2022. The F164 BCB will apparently be another.