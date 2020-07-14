The Ford Bronco is back and it has everyone from off-road enthusiasts to mall crawlers in its sights.

Like the Jeep Wrangler, owners can remove the 2021 Ford Bronco’s doors, roof, and fender flares should they want an open-air driving experience. Sorry, the windshield doesn’t fold, that’s a Jeep thing.

Every Bronco will come with a tool kit that includes a socket wrench/driver, a Torx Plus 50 (TP50), a Torx Plus 30 (TP30), and M10 hex tool. These are the only tools required to remove the Bronco’s doors and roof.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to strip down a 2021 Ford Bronco.

2021 Ford Bronco

Door removal

Want onlooking drivers to see your cool board shorts while driving the 2021 Ford Bronco? Take off the doors. Begin by opening the windows of the doors to be removed, then fold the mirrors forward to keep them out of the way. Open each door then open the wire connector door on the jamb to release the wire connector. Place the optional door storage bags on the doors. Remove the lower hinge bolt then the upper hinge bolt with the included M10 hex tool (from the Bronco’s tool kit). Lift each door vertically and remove. The Bronco is now doorless, and the doors of the four-door model can be stowed in the cargo area.

2021 Ford Bronco

Roof removal

With the release of the Bronco, buyers now have another convertible SUV to join the Jeep Wrangler. To go topless, begin by removing the driver’s side front panel (it sits on top of the passenger side panel’s rubber gasket) by unlatching the flip latch at the outboard side of the front header. Twist the three remaining latches a quarter turn and lift off the panel.

Next, remove the passenger side front panel by releasing the flip latch at the outboard side of the front header, then turning the remaining latches a quarter turn, and lifting off the panel.

To remove the mid panel, unlatch the flip latch on both sides of the vehicle before giving the three rotating latches a quarter turn each. Lift off the panel.

Finally, remove the rear panel cap by first disconnecting the electrical and washer hose connectors, which are located on the inside the swing gate on the driver’s side. Next, remove the fastener at the top center of the roof using the included TP30 and socket wrench. Last, remove the eight fasteners along the beltline using the TP50 driver and socket wrench and lift off the rear panel. The Bronco is now completely roofless and doorless.

2021 Ford Bronco

Fender flares

To remove the Bronco’s fender flares should one become damaged, flip the fasteners on the inside of each flare a quarter turn then pull the flare directly away from the vehicle.

Ford said the flares can be removed in about 30 seconds apiece, while the roof and doors are considerably more involved. Still, the entire process should take less than an hour total.