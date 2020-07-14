After much fanfare, the 2021 Ford Bronco broke cover Monday with a lineup of six trims, a Sasquatch off-road package, and cache of 200 aftermarket parts to personalize each off-roader to individual tastes.

Those tastes will vary wildly. Some buyers will just want to jump on the Bronco bandwagon for the least money, others will want bare bones off-roaders, others will want to trick out their trucks with all the off-roading gear, and some will want the best blend of on-road comfort with off-road capability. Here are five ways to build your Bronco. Which is right for you?

2021 Ford Bronco base model

Bare bones

For its $29,995 base price (for the two-door, $34,695 for the four-door), the 2021 Ford Bronco will be very spartan. Ford bills it as starting with a blank slate to build your own Bronco. Standard equipment will include cloth upholstery, air conditioning, push-button start, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a terrain management system with five modes, LED headlamps, a removable top and doors, and 16-inch wheels that mount 30-inch P255/70 Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 all-season tires. You won't be able to choose any optional safety equipment, or any packages that add a variety of amenities. However, you will be able to get a 2.7-liter turbo V-6, 10-speed automatic transmission, advanced full-time four-wheel-drive system, and even the off-road-ready Sasquatch package. A base two-door with the V-6 will be the quickest model thanks to more torque and light weight. Pick your number of doors, paint it Area 51, add the engine, transmission, and/or 4WD system of your choice, and enjoy being part of team Bronco.

2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend

Smartly equipped

Moving up to the Big Bend model nets additional features and allows buyers to choose the safety equipment we recommend. The Big Bend, which is named after a national park in southwest Texas, adds LED fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an additional off-road mode for the terrain management system, and larger 32-inch P255/75 Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S tires on 17-inch alloy wheels. Big Bend buyers can also opt for the Mid package, which we recommend. It comes with keyless access, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote starting (with an automatic transmission), and navigation by subscription. More importantly, it adds a host of safety features, including forward-collision warnings with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors with cross-traffic alerts, active lane control, post-impact braking, auto-dimming high beams, automatic headlights, and rear park assist. Go Big Bend with the Mid package, paint it Antimatter Blue, and you'll have a safer, more comfortable Bronco without breaking the bank.

2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond

Purist's off-roader

Want the most off-road capability for the buck? Go big with the two-door Black Diamond and add the Sasquatch package. The Black Diamond, which is named after difficult ski runs, comes standard with a heavy-duty modular front bumper and a powder-coated steel rear bumper, seven modes for the terrain management system, rock rails, skid plates, water-resistant vinyl upholstery, a wash-out floor, and 32-inch LT265/70 General Grabber A/Tx tires on 17-inch steel wheels. The Sasquatch package adds full-time 4WD, locking axles front and rear, a high-clearance suspension and fender flares, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a performance-tuned suspension with Bilstein dampers and end-stop control valves for a smoother off-road ride. Stick with the base engine here because that's the only way to get the manual transmission and its 94.75:1 crawl ratio. Paint it Rapid Red Metallic and hit the trails.

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands

Ultimate off-roader

For even more off-road capability, opt for the two-door Badlands model with the Sasquatch package. Named after the national park in South Dakota, the Badlands model adds a semi-automatic disconnecting front stabilizer bar that can disconnect during travel and reconnect at any time. The Badlands also has rock rails and skid plates, a seven-mode terrain management system, and auxiliary switches in the overhead console. The Sasquatch package replaces the Badlands' 33-inch BF Goodrich TA KO2 tires with even knobbier 35-inch 315/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires. Paint it Cyber Orange Metallic, get both a black soft top and a Shadow Black hardtop, and search for terrain this monster can't conquer.

2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks

Luxury model

For the best blend of room, amenities, and on-road comfort, go with a four-door Outer Banks model and add the Lux package. Standard Outer Banks features include heated cloth front seats; body-color mirrors, door handles, and fender flares; powder-coated tube steps; and 18-inch painted aluminum wheels that mount P255/70 Bridgestone Dueler AT RH-S tires. The Lux package includes a 12.0-inch touchscreen, navigation with voice controls, wireless phone charging, a 10-speaker B&O sound system, additional sound deadener, a heated steering wheel, and a universal garage door opener. It also maxes out the safety features with adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, front parking sensors, and a surround-view camera system. Show off with Velocity Blue paint, perhaps offset with the Shadow Black roof, and become the envy of any neighborhood.