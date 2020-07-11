Jeep may crash the 2021 Ford Bronco's party early. On Saturday, the off-road brand teased a Jeep Wrangler with a 392 cubic-inch V-8 on Facebook.

The single shadowy teaser image shows a 392 badge on the hood of a Wrangler. A raised hood scoop appears to be a functional and feed cold air to cool the big V-8. The fender flares are painted body color as is the roof, but the side view mirrors are black.

The 392 cubic-inch V-8 will likely be the same 6.4-liter V-8 found in the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It's unclear what four-wheel drive system the Wrangler 392 will use or whether it will be a full-time or part-time setup.

It's clear that the 6.4-liter V-8 and Hellcat's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 fit under the hood of the Wrangler, but the Hellcat engine likely isn't in the cards due to cooling issues.

On Saturday, Jeep spokesman Trevor Dorchies declined to comment.

Expect more information to come on Monday regarding the Jeep Wrangler 392 to try and steal the Bronco's spotlight.