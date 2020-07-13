Katech has an impressive record of extracting big numbers from General Motors engines—and doing so reliably. It's no surprise the Clinton Township, Michigan-based company has been tapped to build a number of engines for GM's racing programs, most famously engines for some of Corvette Racing's endurance machines.

Katech also builds crate engines, the latest of which is a real monster. It's based on the LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that powered the C7 Corvette ZR1, an engine that's available in crate form straight from GM and rated at 755 horsepower, but Katech's version develops 1,159 horsepower and 1,063 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is part of the company's Track Attack series, which also includes builds based on GM's Gen 3 and Gen 4 V-8s, and it's still in development so the final numbers could be even higher. What we do know is the engine has a displacement of 6.35 liters, or 388 cubic inches, and runs a compression ratio of 10.3:1.

Some of the modifications include a Magnuson TVS 2650 supercharger, forged pistons from Diamond Pistons, and Katech's own ported cylinder heads.

Katech hasn't said how much the engine will cost, though it won't be cheap. The company currently sells an LT1 V-8 with 806 hp for $32,817, so you're probably looking at an even higher figure here.