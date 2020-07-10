The monochromatic color scheme Lincoln made available on the 2020 Navigator last fall is now being introduced across the brand's SUV lineup, and it's no longer limited to the upmarket Reserve grade as was previously the case with the 2020 Navigator.

The color scheme, known as the Monochromatic Package, drops some of the exterior chrome accents and casts these areas in the body color—including the grille. Only a handful of colors are available, though, and not all are available for every Lincoln SUV. Availability is as follows:

2021 Lincoln Corsair: Pristine White, Infinite Black and Asher Gray

2020 Lincoln Nautilus: Infinite Black

2021 Lincoln Aviator: Pristine White, Infinite Black and Asher Gray

2020 Lincoln Navigator: Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl and Infinite Black

The Monochromatic Package also adds black wheels, and depending on vehicle a set of body-colored side mirrors, side skirts, and wheel lip moldings.

After 2020, Lincoln's lineup will be limited to these four SUVs as the MKZ and Continental will be phased out. The brand is fully focused on high-riding vehicles and is expected to add an electric SUV in the next coupe of years.