It's finally happening. The waiting, teasing, rumors all end today. The Ford Bronco Is back.

On Monday the 2021 Ford Bronco will make its online debut at 8 p.m. via YouTube.

What do we expect to see? The new Bronco won't be just one Bronco, rather it'll be a family of Broncos made up of a 2-door, 4-door, and a baby Bronco Sport.

2021 Ford Bronco spy shots 2021 Ford Bronco spy shots 2021 Ford Bronco spy shots

The 2-door and 4-door Bronco are expected to ride on a modified or new version of the global T6 platform, which underpins the Ranger pickup truck. That means the Broncos (and not the Bronco Sport) will be body-on-frame SUVs, just like the Jeep Wrangler, with tough underpinnings. Spy shots have revealed there will be a solid rear axle and independent front suspension. Rumor has it the Wrangler's axle supplier, Dana, has been tapped for the solid rear axle.

Bronco prototypes have been spotted with six-lug 17-inch wheels sporting street-oriented Birdgestone Dueler AT all-terrain tires, though other models have been spotted with more knobby all-terrain off-road tires for climbing up trails and tackling the muck.

Ford confirmed there will be a hybrid Bronco. A turbo-4 and turbo-6 are likely the main powertrains, though one can always dream about a V-8 being shoved under the hood, just don't count on it. Ford also has a turbodiesel-6 in its stable via the F-150. Four-wheel drive is a given and shifting duties will likely be handled by either a new 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

Thanks to spy shots and teasers the design of the Bronco won't be a surprise. It'll look like a Bronco with squared-off stance, brick-like dimensions, and retro elements such as round headlights, vertical taillights, and upright windshield. The grille will have the word Bronco spelled out.

Inside expect a simple interior with likely an 8.0-inch or 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen in spy shots featuring Ford's latest Sync 4 connectivity. Upright A-pillars windshield, and side glass should provide terrific sight lines for off-road adventures.

2021 Ford Bronco

Ford's teased some true off-road capability with the new Bronco including a turn assist feature, like what's found in the Toyota Land Cruiser, that should use the inside brake on the rear wheel to drag the tire for a tighter turning circle around off-road obstacles. Expect Ford's Trail Control system, which acts like off-road cruise control, to be onboard as well.

Patents have shown Ford designed the doors and top to be removable for an open-air Bronco experience.

Ford Bronco Roll Cage Patent Ford Bronco roof and grille patents Ford Bronco roof and grille patents Ford Bronco removable door patent

Bronco production will take place in Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, which is the same plant that produced previous Broncos. Currently the plant churns out Rangers for the U.S. market, but Ford's spending $850 million to upgrade the plant to handle production of the Bronco.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Median

Bronco Sport models will be based on the Escape, but it should be more capable off-road.

Spy shots have shown it has a squared-off design, like the larger Broncos, with upright sides, glass, and blunt front and rear ends.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Median

Inside the Bronco Sport should feature similar space as the Escape, but expect a more adventure-ready design with features oriented at outdoor activities.

Ford hasn't confirmed a Bronco Sport hybrid, as it has with the larger Bronco, but the Bronco Sport lineup's powertrains could easily mirror those of the Escape with a turbo-3, turbo-4, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid.

Bronco Sports will be built at Ford's plant in Hermosillo, Mexico.

All the speculation and wondering ends at 8 p.m., so check back here later and watch the video embedded above.