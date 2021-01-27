The folks at SSC made another attempt on the land speed record for production cars with the Tuatara, and they achieved the goal. The all-American hypercar has set a new record of 282.9 mph. Yes, Bugatti's Chiron 300+ ran up to 304.773 mph last fall, but for the record a car needs to make two runs in opposite directions, which the Bugatti did not.

BMW has revealed a new range-topping version of its M5 super sedan called the M5 CS. The car develops 627 hp from a twin-turbocharged V-8 and will rocket to 60 mph in less than three seconds. This makes it the quickest production BMW to date.

Nissan's next-generation Frontier has been spotted. It's coming later this year as a 2022 model, and at launch will exclusively offer the 3.8-liter V-6 that Nissan added to the 2020 Frontier. No, the engine is not related to the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 in Nissan's GT-R, sadly.

