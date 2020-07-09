Nissan's next-generation Frontier has been spotted for the first time. It's coming later this year as a 2021 model, and at launch will exclusively offer the 3.8-liter V-6 that Nissan added to the 2020 Frontier. No, the engine is not related to the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 in Nissan's GT-R.

Bugatti is putting the final touches on its Chiron Super Sport 300+ before customer deliveries start later this year. The car is the only production model to crack 300 mph, thought it might not be for long.

Lamborghini has launched an open-top version of its Sian supercar, and with just 19 destined for production it is much more exclusive than the coupe. There's no roof piece here, so owners better check the weather report before heading out for a drive.

