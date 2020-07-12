An Ohio Ford dealer is selling 750-horsepower 2020 Ford Mustang GT models for $44,994, according to Car and Driver. That's just 10 hp less than the 2020 Shelby GT500, which starts at $71,495. So if you can live without the Shelby's track-focused suspension, brakes, and aero, this could be the horsepower bargain you want.

Beechmont Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio, will sell you a new Mustang GT with a Roush Phase 2 supercharger. The kit costs $7,999 directly from Roush, but the installation cost of the TVS 2650 blower is baked into the price of Beechmont Ford's Mustang GT.

In addition to the aforementioned 750 hp, the supercharger increases torque output from the 5.0-liter V-8 to 670 pound-feet. That's more than the 625 lb-ft produced by the GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8.

Beechmont Ford Mustang GT

Beechmont Ford is also offering the supercharged Mustang GT with a 6-speed manual transmission, something you can't get on a GT500. That car is only available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Customers can also opt for the 10-speed automatic offered from the factory on the Mustang GT, and the upgrade is available for both the fastback and convertible. Beechmont Ford also offers different stripe, paint, vinyl wrap, window tint, and suspension options. Cars can be fully financed and shipped anywhere in the United States. The upgraded cars come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Beechmont Ford is no stranger to modifications. The dealership previously offered a retro Ford F-150, with two-tone paint inspired by trucks of the 1970s and 1980s. The package also included a 3.5-inch lift kit and chrome roll bar, as well as the option for a Roush supercharger.