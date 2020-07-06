The Ford GT received a power boost and an unpainted carbon fiber finish for 2020, among other updates, but things look to be a lot milder for the 2021 model year.

Ford announced the 2021 GT on Saturday via a Twitter post that showed off a new graphics package with customizable colors that will be made available for the supercar.

The post showed three possible color combinations, with each marked by contrasting stripe around the car's side intake and the same contrasting color used for the side mirror caps. One combination also showed the main body color extending to the rear wing.

An all-new graphics package with customizable colors will be available for the 2021 #FordGT, highlighting features that help deliver all 660 horsepower during the most strenuous track sessions. pic.twitter.com/dri2R8nDwX — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 4, 2020

Considering that the 2020 GT was only announced in February, it could be a while before production of the 2021 GT starts. That means Ford could be planning to announce additional updates for the 2021 GT at a later date.

Production of the Ford GT is currently scheduled to run to the end of 2022, with Ford stating in 2018 that 1,350 examples are planned in total, though that number could potentially be increased since Ford had previously said it only planned to build 1,000 examples all up.

The current 2020 GT is priced to start over $500,000 and comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 660 horsepower. Considering that the application process for the last remaining GT build slots was started in 2018, it's a safe bet the car is sold out.