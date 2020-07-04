Dodge unleashed a new version of its Challenger muscle car that packs a heady 807 horsepower. It features many of the mods from 2018's Challenger SRT Demon, but unlike the drag special the new Super Stock isn't a limited edition. It's available for 2020 and will continue to be available for 2021.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Folks with families can also join in on the fun because Dodge has also added a new Durango SRT Hellcat for 2021. The fast family hauler packs the same engine as the Super Stock, the familiar Hellcat 6.2-lighter supercharged V-8, though it's been tuned to deliver 710 hp in this particular application.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Dodge also gave its Charger a power boost. The muscle sedan in wide-body guise has a new SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye edition complete with 797 hp.

2021 Ford F-150

Ford unveiled a new generation of its best-selling F-150. The new pickup truck dons conservative looks but the cabin and powertrain technology has taken a major step forward.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

Porsche has revealed the base version of its Taycan electric sport sedan. Right now it's only been announced for China, but if it ends up in the United States we could see the starting price of the Taycan potentially come in under $100,000.

2021 Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 has been updated for 2021. There's revised styling on the outside and new tech inside, including the latest version of Audi's infotainment system.

Mansory LeMansory based on the Ford GT

And finally, Mansory made a return this week with its own take on the Ford GT. The German tuner has completely rebodied the Ford supercar and dialed up the output from the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.