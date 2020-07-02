Nobody thought the Dodge Charger Hellcat lacked power. Tires? Sure, but the introduction of the widebody model in 2020 took care of that.

That doesn’t matter. It’s getting more power.

On Thursday, the Detroit automaker unveiled the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye that not only features more power, but also additional cooling and performance. If a lot is good, more is better.

This family sedan, which uses the Charger’s Widebody body style, can run 0 to 60 mph in the mid-three-second range, turn 10s in the quarter mile, hit 203 mph, and take Johnny to soccer practice.

In Redeye form, the 2021 Charger pumps out the same 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque as the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The 2.4-liter supercharger that sits atop of 6.2-liter V-8 in the lesser Hellcats is once again tossed aside for the 2.7-liter unit from the Demon. It huffs 14.5 psi of boost into the engine (normal Hellcats only get 11.6 psi). The redline is raised from 6,200 rpm on the standard Hellcat to 6,500 on the Hellcat Redeye. .

Two dual-stage fuel pumps from the Demon quench the Redeye’s insatiable thirst for premium fuel. While Dodge said it’s capable of 22 mpg on the highway it can also consume 1.43 gallons per minute at full throttle, which can empty the entire fuel tank in under 11 minutes.

An air conditioner chiller system that uses AC refrigerant to cool cooler fluid for the blower. The entire AC system is upgraded to handle the extra load.

Power goes to the rear end via high-strength steel prop shafts and 41-spline half shafts. An 8-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Dodge installs the Charger Hellcat Widebody’s 305/30ZR20 Pirelli P Zeros on 20x11-inch lightweight aluminum wheels at all four corners. It’ll be easy to swap the rear tires with the fronts after you’ve roasted them.

The Charger Hellcat Widebody provides the brakes: two-piece,15.7-inch slotted front rotors with fixed Brembo 6-piston calipers and 13.8-inch slotted rear rotors with Brembo 4-piston fixed calipers.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The Charger Hellcat Widebody Redeye features a new hood with a functional hood scoop to feed the cold-air intake system via an open air box. A three-inlet setup for cooling provides 18% more airflow into the front of the Redeye versus the standard Hellcat Widebody. Dodge said there will be no derating of power or heat soak at the track thanks to the extra cooling and functional heat extractors on the hood.

For dragstrip duty, drivers will find everything from line lock and launch assist functions to launch control and torque reserve; the latter spools the supercharger so boost is available at launch (neat trick).

Dodge hasn’t provided a price for this supercharged family sedan, but watch for it when orders open in the fall. The 2021 Dodge SRT Hellcat Redeye will arrive in dealers in early 2021.