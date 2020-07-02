Dodge is apparently listening to the call from enthusiasts to Hellcat all the things. With the Grand Caravan minivan set to die, the only vehicle left without a Hellcat engine is the Durango three-row crossover SUV. Not anymore.

On Thursday, Dodge announced the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat with the familiar supercharged V-8, staggering performance, and limited availability.

Dodge said the Durango Hellcat can run from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds at 118 mph (certified by the NHRA), and reach a top speed of 180 mph.

The Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8 features a 2.4-liter supercharger that huffs 11.6 psi of boost to create 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission handles all that power and sends it through a single-speed all-wheel-drive transfer case to all four wheels. An electronic limited-slip rear differential helps control the power distribution at the rear axle.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

A square set of 295/45ZR20 Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires mounted on 20x10 wheels is standard and summer performance tires are optional.

To slow things down, the Durango Hellcat has 15.8-inch vented brake rotors grabbed by 6-piston Brembo calipers up front and 13.8-inch rotors with 4-piston calipers in the rear.

Onlookers will hear the Hellcat long before they see it thanks to a massive 10.2-inch X-pipe crossover that leads into large resonators the size of bean cans, according to Jamie Standring, chief engineer for Durango SRT. Twin 4-inch tips peek out from the rear bumper.

With the available tow package, the Durango Hellcat can tow 8,700 pounds, the same load as a 2020 Durango SRT.

Dodge tweaks the Durango Hellcat’s suspension to handle the increased power. Extra internal rebound springs are added in the rear dampers, and a new damper calibration at all four corners improves rebound by 20%. The damper top mounts are stiffened by 18%, which Dodge says cuts understeer by 2.5% for quicker corner entry and exit.

All Durangos receive a refresh for 2021 with slimmer headlights—SRT Hellcat models and upper trims feature LED units—a shorter upper grille, and new front bumpers.

Hellcat models take things a step further in the name of cooling. Openings that feed cold air to the engine and oil cooler reside where the fog lights would normally sit in the corners of the bumper. A new front splitter improves downforce, which is balanced by a two-piece rear spoiler with a Gurney lip to provide 140 pounds of downforce at 180 mph. Despite the new powertrain, the Durango Hellcat retains a 50/50 weight distribution.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Inside, all 2021 Durangos sport a new dashboard with a driver-centric design and a revised center console that brings it more inline with the Charger and Challenger. A new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with FCA’s Uconnect 5 software, replaces an 8.4-inch version, and it comes with USB-A and USB-C ports. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with an available wireless phone charger. The Durango retains hard buttons for audio and climate control functions.

The Hellcat model has a thick, flat-bottom steering wheel and keeps butts planted with heavily bolstered sport seats. While Durango Hellcats come standard with three seating rows and six-passenger capacity, a Lightweight Performance package will drop the third row for weight savings and make the big Hellcat a two-row, five-seater with a second-row bench.

The 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat will be a rare beast when it goes into production in January. Tim Kuniskis, head of Dodge and SRT, said the Hellcat will only be in production for six months, and the automaker can only screw together so many in that time period. Kuniskis estimated less than 2,000 Durango SRT Hellcats will be built, but they won’t be serialized or feature any sort of dash plaque. That will make the Durango SRT Hellcat more rare than the Dodge Demon, of which 3,330 were built.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

The Durango Hellcat won’t return for 2022. Kuniskis said the powertrain won’t meet new EVAP emissions requirements for the 2022 model year in the Durango’s platform.

Order books for the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat will open in the fourth quarter with pricing to be announced closer to that time.