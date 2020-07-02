Did you really think Dodge was done making iterations of the Challenger SRT Hellcat? Don’t be ridiculous.

On Thursday, the automaker that wants to sell only muscle cars unveiled the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock. With drag radials, more power, a higher redline, and a modified suspension, it’s the drag car for those who didn’t get one of the 3,300 Dodge Demons.

This car is fast. Dodge hasn’t said exactly how much it weighs—spoiler, it’s not light—but it moves. It can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds, run the quarter mile in 10.50 seconds at 131 mph, and hit a tire-limited top speed of 168 mph.

2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock

The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that lurks in all the Hellcats here uses the Demon’s 2.7-liter supercharger, which also appears in Hellcat Redeye models. However, in the Super Stock it makes an extra 10 horses for 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to a 3.09 gear set in the limited-slip rear differential via an 8-speed automatic transmission. That’s on pump gas, not the good racing stuff.

To help create the extra power, Dodge recalibrated the engine and increased the redline 100 revs to 6,400 rpm.

2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock 2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock 2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock

The power is great, but the Challenger Super Stock’s secret sauce is its tire and suspension setup, which aims to put the power to the pavement as efficiently as possible.“Spinning isn’t winning,” Tim Kuniskis, global head of Dodge and SRT, told Motor Authority.

For better launches, Dodge retune the adaptive Bilstein dampers and gives them three modes: Street, Sport, and Track. Dodge said going from Street to Sport firms up the ride, but mostly aims to provide more feel. Track mode takes all the rebound damping out of the front dampers to allow the weight to transfer to the back where it creates more grip.

The power is laid down by Nitto NT05R 315/40R18 drag radials on 18x11-inch aluminum wheels. If that combo sounds familiar that’s because it is. It’s the tire-and-wheel package used on the Demon, and it has lots of sidewall.

2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock

Dodge also includes electronic goodies (some of which were developed for the Demon) aimed at drag-race duty on the Super Stock. They include launch assist, launch control, a line lock, a torque reserve, a race cooldown mode, and a power chiller.

Stopping power comes courtesy of 4-piston fixed Brembo calipers at all four corners with 14.2-inch slotted rotors up front and 13.8-inch slotted rotors in back.

The result of all these changes? The 2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock will pull away from a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye by three car lengths in a race down the quarter mile.

Dodge hasn’t said how much the Challenger Super Stock will cost when the dragstrip-slaying machine hits dealers later this year, but the automaker did confirm the Super Stock is not a limited production model and will continue to be offered in the 2021 model year.