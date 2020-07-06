Ford is all set to unveil a new generation of its Bronco on July 13, and this time there will be a trio of models to choose from.

The Bronco will be split into two- and four-door models, much like its rival Jeep Wrangler, and there will also be a downsized Bronco Sport—the so-called baby Bronco. All three are due as 2021 models.

As a result of the expanded lineup, the Bronco name will grow to represent a family of rugged, off-road-ready vehicles (all Bronco models will come with standard 4x4). The move is similar to Ford using the Mustang nameplate for an expanded lineup of performance cars by introducing the battery-electric Mustang Mach-E alongside the traditional muscle car.

2021 Ford Bronco spy shots

Ford also plans to build a community of off-road enthusiasts around the Bronco, much like Jeep enjoys with its Wrangler. Part of the plans include the establishment of four off-road driving schools to be called Bronco Off-Roadeos. The first of these will be opened in 2021.

The automaker has also established its own Bronco-themed Internet forum, the Bronco Nation, which can be found at www.thebronconation.com. Here, owners and fans will be able to chat and learn more about the Bronco and off-roading in general.

Naturally, the automaker will also have a long line of performance parts and accessories, which will enable owners to fully personalize their vehicles.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Median

The Bronco was originally scheduled for a reveal on July 9, but Ford moved it back to July 13 after backlash over that date, which coincided with O.J. Simpson's birthday. When it is unveiled, we'll see how Ford has incorporated boxy retro styling, removable doors and roof, and an off-road attitude. Interested buyers will also be able to place a $100 refundable deposit to secure an early build slot.

The Bronco will be built at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, where the mechanically similar Ranger pickup truck is built and where the previous-generation Bronco was also built.

The Bronco Sport will be built at Ford’s plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. The baby Bronco has been designed around the same car-like unibody platform that underpins the latest Ford Escape.