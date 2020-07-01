Ford on Tuesday opened the order books for its 2021 Mustang Mach-E and in the process revised higher the electric crossover SUV's output figures.

Ford is initially offering the Mustang Mach-E with two battery options and either rear- or all-wheel drive. The two battery options include a 68-kilowatt-hour Standard Range battery and an 88-kwh Extended Range unit.

Models with the Standard Range battery and RWD are coming 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, up from a previously announced 255 hp and 306 lb-ft.

Models with the Standard Range battery and AWD are coming with 266 hp and 428 lb-ft, up from 255 hp and 417 lb-ft previously.

Models with the Extended Range battery and RWD are coming with 290 hp and 317 lb-ft, up from 282 hp and 306 lb-ft previously.

And models with the Extended Range battery and AWD are coming with 346 hp and 428 lb-ft, up from 332 hp and 417 lb-ft previously. Ford says this setup will deliver a 0-60 mph time in the mid five seconds.

Next summer, buyers will also be able to opt for a Mustang Mach-E GT with the Extended Range battery and AWD. This model was previously said to be coming with 459 hp and 612 lb-ft, but could potentially see its output also increased. Ford says this model will hit 60 mph in the three-second range.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT EPA-rated range figures haven't been announced but, depending on model, Ford has said to expect anywhere between 210 and 300 miles. Ford said the Mustang Mach-E can also add about 61 miles of range in 10 minutes when charging at a rate of 150 kilowatts, available for example at an Electrify America DC high-speed charging station.

Ford is also developing an electronic driver-assist feature that will enable the Mustang Mach-E to handle some highway situations on its own. The feature will be delivered in the second half of 2021 via an over-the-air update, though it will only be applicable on models equipped with the correct hardware.

Pricing for the Mustang Mach-E starts from $44,995, including destination, and the first examples should be delivered late this year.